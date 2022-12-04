Miami Officer Fires Weapon, Grazes Suspect While Trying to Arrest Him in Wynwood

Authorities are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting in Wynwood Sunday that left one man injured, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at NW 2nd Avenue and 27th Street in Wynwood.

Officers responded to a call about a reported assault and when they attempted to apprehend the suspect one officer discharged his weapon, ultimately grazing the man in his right shoulder, police said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Miami Police Internal Affairs Unit, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back on NBC 6 for updates.