Miami Officials to Discuss Status of Local Events Amid Coronavirus Concerns

With one of the biggest events in the city already postponed amid growing concern over the Coronavirus, Miami officials are expected to give an update on the status of more events in the coming weeks.

Mayor Francis Suarez and other city officials will meet with the media Friday morning to give another update on events ranging from the Calle Ocho street festival scheduled for March 15th to the already postponed Ultra Music Festival that was scheduled for one week later.

Officials made the decision to postpone the three-day event scheduled for Bayfront Park on Wednesday – one day after saying it would go on amid the concerns.

Two events in Miami-Dade County will continue as scheduled according to officials – the Carnival on the Mile event scheduled for this weekend in Coral Gables as well as the Miami Open tennis tournament, set to bring March 23rd for two weeks inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Suarez and City Commissioner Joe Carollo said they were speaking with Ultra organizers Wednesday before making the decision to postpone.

"This event is very unique, because you have people traveling from over 100 countries, according to their website, from around the world, it presents a unique event where there are unique threats, possible threats to the residents of the City of Miami," Suarez said.

As of Friday, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Miami-Dade or Broward but several have in other parts of the state.