Miami officials want to fast-track restoration plan for historic Miami Marine Stadium

After years of delaying a promised restoration project, Miami officials said they are one step closer to restoring the iconic Miami Marine stadium.

The historic site could soon be revived as a major venue for concerts and performances.

"This should be one of the most exciting venues for a concert anywhere in the world," said Richard J. Heisenbottle, president of R.J. Heisenbottle Architects.

Miami officials are hoping to fast-track a restoration project that would turn the abandoned space into a world-class venue.

"I grew up with this iconic structure that had many kinds of events, from concerts to motorboat racing, to have it sitting there for so long with no use and without people being able to enjoy, it really has been a crime," said Damian Pardo, District 2 Commissioner for the City of Miami.

The iconic Marine Stadium closed after Hurricane Andrew passed through Florida in 1992.

"The Marine Stadium was declared unsafe," Heisenbottle said. "It was abandoned by the city, and it has led to significant deterioration and an environmental damage, and extensive graffiti ever since."

And though minimal damage was reported, the venue never reopened.

Heisenbottle said his company has been working with the city since 2017.

A $45 million bond was approved but the project's budget now exceeds $62 million.

Now, the city is looking for a private operator to run the site.

"This is important because this is the solicitation for the firm that will actually market and run the facility, and make it a success," he said.

But this is just the first step of many.

"They'll be being submitted probably through the month of April," Pardo said. "There will be a selection committee formed. That selection committee will review all of these bids and make a final recommendation to the city manager, probably in May."

The public will have a say when it's time to vote on the referendum in November.