Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend back in court along with parents after laptop charges dropped

A Miami social media model who allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend is expected back in court along with her parents Wednesday.

Courtney Clenney and her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were previously were accused of illegally accessing the victim's laptop. Those charges were dropped in July.

Kim and Deborah Clenney are expected to request the return of their digital data on Wednesday.

Courtney Clenney still faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death in the couple's Edgewater condo in April 2022.

The suspect, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Courtney Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney, now 28, remains behind bars while she awaits trial in the killing of Obumseli.

