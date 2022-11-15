Miami OnlyFans Model Accused of Murdering Boyfriend Seeking Release on Bond

A hearing began Tuesday for a social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their luxury Miami condo as she seeks to be released on bond while she awaits trial.

Courtney Clenney, 26, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal April 3 stabbing of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Clenney, dressed in a red jumpsuit, became emotional at times during Tuesday's hearing, where prosecutors were arguing that she should remain behind bars while she awaits trial.

Clenney's attorneys say she acted in self-defense and should be granted bond.

A newly obtained text message from Christian Obumseli claims he was stabbed in the leg by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney.

Prosecutors began the hearing by calling a Miami homicide detective to the stand to testify about evidence in the case.

Miami-Dade prosecutors said the two had been "involved in an extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" that culminated in the April 3 stabbing in their unit at the One Paraiso condo building on Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

Previously released photos showed the bloody crime scene investigators found in the apartment. They also showed Clenney's body covered in Obumseli's blood.

Other photos released last week that defense attorneys said were taken a few days after the stabbing showed Clenney's bruised body.

Prosecutors said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, but Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Secret recordings from an OnlyFan model's slain boyfriend give another look into the couple's toxic relationship before his death. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

A video released by prosecutors showed Clenney attacking Obumseli in their building's elevator months before the stabbing.

And Miami Police bodycam video showed officers responding to the condo building after a reported domestic dispute between Clenney and Obumseli just two days before the stabbing.

In phone recordings made before the stabbing, Clenney could be heard screaming and cursing at Obumseli and using racial slurs.

The hearing lasted until Tuesday evening was was expected to resume Thursday afternoon.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans, has more than 2 million Instagram followers.