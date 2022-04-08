Miami Palmetto Senior High Holds Pep Rally to Honor Alum Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation

South Florida's Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School is being celebrated by her alma mater after becoming the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court.

A standing ovation in the United States Senate is what came with the confirmation of Judge Jackson, but today she will be honored with a schoolwide pep rally at 10:30 a.m. put on by proud students, teachers and staff.

Judge Jackson graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988, where she was a high-performing student, going on to graduate from Harvard law.

“It always takes a little bit of being in the right place at the right time or a stroke of luck, but she does not need it because she from day one was poised for greatness," said Jackson's childhood friend, Miami attorney Stephen Rosenthal.

The two met when they were just children.

"I am almost speechless about how I feel about it, because she is a close friend but also somebody that I have known and respected for decades and to see somebody who has worked so hard and been committed to excellence for her lifetime, achieve such a singular honor, is it remarkable thing to witness," said Rosenthal.

Judge Jackson was with President Biden on Thursday watching the historic confirmation at the White House. Both are set to address the nation Friday.