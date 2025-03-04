Health

Miami Palmetto Senior High School student tests positive for measles: Officials

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by one of the world’s most contagious viruses.

A student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School tested positive for measles, school officials said Tuesday.

Due to HIPAA regulations, the student's age and grade level cannot be disclosed, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.

The confirmation does not indicate the student was present at school Tuesday, officials said.

The exact date when the student tested positive was not known.

As of Tuesday, Texas officials confirmed the number of measles cases in the state has risen to nearly 160.

Last week, an unvaccinated child died in the outbreak.

Measles cases have recently been reported in New Mexico, Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by one of the world’s most contagious viruses. The virus is airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It most commonly affects kids.

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

