Miami Parents Arrested After 6-Month-Old Hospitalized With Traumatic Injuries: Police

A Miami mother and father are facing charges after their 6-month-old son was hospitalized with severe injuries including multiple bone fractures, police said.

Sheyla Stephanie Arauz, 28, and Joshua Avila, 30, were arrested Friday on charges of child neglect causing great bodily harm, according to arrest reports.

The reports said the couple's young son was taken to Nicklaus Children's Hospital on April 10 after he had "signs of changed behavior and possible brain injury."

The boy was found to have "sustained extensive traumatic injuries indicative of possible child abuse" including broken bones to multiple extremities, subdural hemorrhaging, retinal detachment and healing fractures, the reports said.

The injuries included three separate fractures on his right leg and four separate fractures on his left, the reports said.

The boy was also examined by the University of Miami's child protection team which deemed his injuries consistent with child abuse, the reports said.

The reports said Arauz and Avila were aware of the injuries but failed to act or seek medical attention.

Both were arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.