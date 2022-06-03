Miami PD Officer Assaulted by Suspect During Chase Following Retail Theft

Miami Police are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer during a chase that started with a retail theft investigation.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 6 a.m. near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 33rd Street near the Bay Park Towers condominiums.

Miami Police said during their investigation into the theft, the officer was assaulted by the male suspect who later fled the scene. The officer was not injured.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and said they are looking for a white male with blond hair that was shirtless. He was traveling eastbound on Northeast 30th Street when last spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.