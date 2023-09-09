Miami Police actively search for missing 14-year-old boy with autism

Miami Police are actively searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen Friday night.

Jose Bolaños, who has autism, was reported missing from the Model City area near northwest 19th Avenue and 55th Terrace.

The teen's family said Bolaños went to throw out the trash and disappeared.

He’s 5’9” and 127 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with khaki pants.

The father of the teen said he's frustrated and worried and doesn't know what happened. Bolaños' father said he wasn't home at the time his son vanished.

Officers were searching for Bolaños in the area of northwest 24th Avenue and 69th Street near Gwen Cherry Park Saturday morning.

Police also said divers are checking a river near the park.

"Time is crucial and we can't do it alone. We're not going to stop looking for him until we locate him," said Officer Michael Vega, Public Information Officer for Miami Police.

NBC 6 Reporter Olivia Jaquith asked police if they believe there's any foul play in this case and detectives said they are not ruling out anything. Detectives added they hope Bolaños simply wandered off and can't find his way back.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bolaños, you are urged to contact the police.