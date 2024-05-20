Miami Police arrest man in string of jewelry thefts targeting online sellers

A man is accused in a string of jewelry thefts in which he allegedly targeted online sellers, according to the Miami Police Department.

The department's Robbery and Tactical Robbery Unit apprehended David Fontanez-Gutierrez after he reportedly arranged meet-ups under the guise of purchasing jewelry through a popular mobile application before taking off with items without paying, police said.

Fontanez-Gutierrez allegedly used a disposable phone number to contact the sellers who advertised jewelry for sale on the app and then arranged in-person meetings to inspect and potentially purchase those items, police said.

David Fontanez-Gutierrez mugshot

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

During these in-person meetings, police said Fontanez-Gutierrez would flee the scene with the jewelry, leaving the sellers threatened and empty-handed.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have been targeted by him to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6970.

Anonymous tippers can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).