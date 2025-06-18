Miami

Miami Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple school burglaries

By NBC6

Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries on school campuses in Miami.

David Sharon, 66, is facing multiple charges including burglary, grand theft, trespassing and criminal mischief, Miami Police officials said Wednesday.

According to police, Sharon targeted vending machines on school campuses throughout the city, prying them open to steal cash.

David Sharon
David Sharon
Miami-Dade Corrections
David Sharon

At least six different burglary cases were being investigated at the time Sharon was arrested, including at the Miami Dade College Wolfson and Medical campuses, at Atlantis University, and at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, police said.

Surveillance footage, physical evidence and distinctive clothing helped link the incidents to Sharon, police said.

Sharon was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into jail.

Police are still investigating and reviewing additional cases for possible connections with Sharon, officials said.

