Miami Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple school burglaries

Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries on school campuses in Miami.

David Sharon, 66, is facing multiple charges including burglary, grand theft, trespassing and criminal mischief, Miami Police officials said Wednesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, Sharon targeted vending machines on school campuses throughout the city, prying them open to steal cash.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At least six different burglary cases were being investigated at the time Sharon was arrested, including at the Miami Dade College Wolfson and Medical campuses, at Atlantis University, and at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, police said.

Surveillance footage, physical evidence and distinctive clothing helped link the incidents to Sharon, police said.

Sharon was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into jail.

Police are still investigating and reviewing additional cases for possible connections with Sharon, officials said.