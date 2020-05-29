Miami

Miami Police Chief, Circle of Brotherhood to Discuss Police-Community Relations

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina has already said he was "deeply disturbed" by the death of George Floyd

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina will be joining the Circle of Brotherhood to discuss police-community relations at a news conference Friday.

The group and chief will be joined by other police officials and community organizations to discuss a number of recent incidents including the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Colina spoke out on the incident earlier this week, saying it left him "deeply disturbed."

They'll also be addressing events surrounding the death of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley. Police said his mother, Patricia Ripley, who is accused in his killing, initially claimed he had been abducted by two black men.

The Circle of Brotherhood is an organization that focuses on community service, economic development, crime prevention, conflict resolution and mediation, educational services, and youth mentorship.

