Miami Police Chief Denies Allegations of Interference in Internal Affairs

Miami’s Police Chief is responding to allegations of him interfering and using political influence when it comes to internal affairs investigators doing their work.

"When you have allegations of wrongdoing, it's disheartening, especially when comes from the place that is tasked with keeping the integrity," Chief Manuel Morales told NBC 6 in an exclusive interview Friday.

Morales is calling the allegations, which came from two officers and went to the state attorney and city manager, baseless and unfounded.

The two internal affairs employees want outside agencies to investigate to see if a crime has been committed after alleging that they aren't being allowed to independently do their work.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Morales said a priority for him when he took over was healing from turmoil during predecessor Art Acevedo’s tenure at the department.

Acevedo was fired in October 2021 after just six months on the job and numerous clashes with city officials.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on the former top cop's lawsuit against several members of the city commission and others.

It’s only been about 100 days since Morales has had the title interim removed and was permanently named as the man to lead the 1,800 people working in the department.

Morales said they were making progress repairing the damage done by the prior administration.

"It has been an uphill battle to bring everybody on board. We have made some incredible progress not only combatting firearm violence but also returning the morale," Morales said.

NBC 6 obtained a letter and an email sent to Miami City Manager Art Noriega and outside law enforcement agencies.

In the letter, Police Commander Brandon Lanier said "…Morales has used his position to open investigations to target employees and influence the outcome of investigations."

Officer Wanda Jean-Baptiste wrote that "staff is not expected to follow rules or standard operating procedures. The corruption is growing from within."

Morales said the allegations have zero merit.

"When the truth comes out as a result of any investigation that might be deemed to be conducted into these allegations, and the facts are all out there, I will be cleared and the agency more importantly," Morales said.

The two internal affairs officers questioned why police supervisors Ronald and Nerly Papier were rehired after Morales took over when internal affairs determined they violated policy and were terminated.

"[It] was a decision made in conjunction with the city administration, city legal, in which we decided to reach a settlement that was mutually beneficial," Morales said in response.

The officers also alleged that Capt. Javier Ortiz, who has been in the media spotlight multiple times, was targeted by Morales and relieved of duty.

"That process is coming very quickly to an end and those results will be revealed once the investigation into discipline has been completed," Morales said.

A Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been suspended with pay as he faces two lawsuits filed against him. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

The officers also allege influence coming from Miami City Hall and politics playing a role in matters inside the police department.

"There’s absolutely no directives outside the Miami Police Department," Morales said.

City Manager Art Noriega sent a statement saying, "While I cannot currently comment on the allegations made, the public can rest assured a full investigation into these complaints will be conducted. In the meantime, I will reiterate I have the utmost confidence in Chief Morales who has done an exceptional job as Police Chief."

Matthew Seth Sarelson, the attorney for the two officers, also commented on the allegations.

"These are very detailed and serious allegations of public corruption. Detective Jean Baptiste and Commander Lanier are career law enforcement officers. They have no incentive to fabricate any of this," he said. "We fully expect Chief Morales to deny the allegations. If Chief Morales believes in justice and the rule of law, he will welcome state and federal oversight of internal affairs. If he has nothing to hide then he has nothing to hide."