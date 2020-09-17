Miami Police Chief to Retire From Office in Early 2021

After nearly three years on the job, the chief of the Miami Police Department will call it a career early next year.

Per the office of city commissioner Ken Russell in an email to NBC 6, Chief Jorge Colina will step down from the position at some point early in 2021. The story was initially reported by the Miami Herald.

Colina is expected to announce the decision in the coming days.

After spending three decades working in police forces for the city, Colina took over as chief in 2018 and led the city to the lowest homicide rate in 50 years during his first year on the job.

Colina’s tenure hasn’t been without rough points either, as he dealt with protests over racial injustice this past summer and admitted to using offensive language while teaching a course about street narcotics operations while denying use of the N-word in reference to Overtown.

Colina also oversaw the creation of a pre-arrest diversion program for some opioids arrests during his tenure and voiced his objection to a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring law enforcement officers to work with immigration authorities on arrests.