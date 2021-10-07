Miami Police Chief's Future Up in the Air Amid Firing Rumors

Members of the the Miami Police Department are watching closely as their boss navigates his way forward amid an ongoing conflict with some city commissioners.

Chief Art Acevedo is in reset mode less than six months into the job.

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that a plan is in the works to try and fire the chief, but at least one city commissioner, Ken Russell, said he has not heard that.

"The sooner we get through this the better,” Russell said Thursday afternoon. "I am speaking with police union, the police chief and the city manager, and they seem to be the driving forces in this."

Acevedo signed on to be chief in March with a $315,000 annual salary.

His benefits move the total compensation package to over $400,000.

If a departure deal is in the works, the agreement says that if he’s terminated by what's called "for cause," which could include a finding of misconduct, neglect of duty or malfeasance, then he would not get any severance pay. The same goes if he resigns.

If he is terminated "without cause," per his contract, he would get money equal to five months salary and benefits.

This week, Acevedo turned in his action plan for moving the department forward, a document required by City Manager Art Noriega, who is the only person who has the authority to fire the Chief.

Russell said Acevedo has three options.

"He stays, he fixes the situation; he goes peacefully; or he goes and it’s not so peaceful," Russell said. "So hopefully it is one of the first two, because one way or the other we’ve got to get through this soon."