Miami Police Close Venetian Causeway Amid Investigation Into Suspicious Package

Miami Police closed down the Venetian Causeway amid an investigation into a suspicious package Wednesday.

Officials said the entrance and exit to the causeway were temporarily shut down while they investigated.

Footage showed dozens of officers at the scene along with the bomb squad.

Police were asking people to avoid the area of North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street until further notice.

Please be patient and avoid the area of North Bayshore Dr and 15st. Also the Venetian causeway remains closed pic.twitter.com/euIovMRlu5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2021

Please be advised that the entrance/exit to the Venetian Causeway has temporarily been shut down. Avoid the area of North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street until further notice. @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/cW2gvhsMiV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2021

