Miami Police Close Venetian Causeway Amid Investigation Into Suspicious Package

Miami Police closed down the Venetian Causeway amid an investigation into a suspicious package Wednesday.
Officials said the entrance and exit to the causeway were temporarily shut down while they investigated.
Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
Footage showed dozens of officers at the scene along with the bomb squad.
Police were asking people to avoid the area of North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street until further notice.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.