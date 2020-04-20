downtown miami

Miami Police Disperse Crowd by David Guetta’s Relief Concert

Police said they dispersed crowds violating social distancing guidelines during David Guetta’s coronavirus relief concert in Miami.

There were no arrests made when police broke up groups on the sidewalks far below the two-hour rooftop concert played by the DJ on Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Florida has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people during the pandemic.

While some residents in downtown Miami were able to see the concert from their balconies, the relief benefit also drew in over 9 million views on Facebook and nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

Local

Jacksonville Beach 13 mins ago

Pennsylvania Homicide Suspect Arrested on Florida Beach

Sumter County 1 hour ago

Guard Injured in Attack at Florida Prison on COVID Lockdown

The concert raised $700,000, Guetta said in a Facebook post Sunday. The money will go towards four organizations, including Feeding South Florida and the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund.

Florida's coronavirus caseload reached 26,314 with 774 deaths as of Sunday evening, the state's Health department said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

downtown miamicoronavirusMiami-Dade policeDavid Guetta
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us