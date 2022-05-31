Miami Police Find Missing Child Last Seen in Overtown

Miami Police say they have found a missing 4-year-old boy who they believed may have been endangered.

Isiah Williams was last seen at around noon Monday in the Overtown area. He was with his mother, 27-year-old Tramika Williams.

"Please help me bring my grandbaby home. Just bring him home. Unharmed," said Quinnetta Coney, the child's grandmother.

Police said the mother picked up the child early from school and is not answering the phone. They believe he can be in danger due to her mental state.

We need assistance locating 4-year-old Isiah Williams who has been reported missing. Isiah was last seen today at around 12 p.m. in the Overtown area. He was with his mother who suffers from mental illness. If you know their whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/Qupb2ZO2To — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 31, 2022

Police were alarmed by a post that Tramika Williams, who has a mental illness, made on Facebook Tuesday morning that said, "I have been having thoughts of killing myself ... tired of living, sleeping on the streets … Tired of being on the streets."

"Most of her posts on social media, everything is she wants to kill herself, stuff like that," Coney said. "I just don't want my grandbaby hurt. I just want him home."

Isiah, who Coney says has autism, went to school Tuesday morning. They hadn't been able to reach his mother.

"I am forever grateful for anybody," Coney said. "I am serious, he's a little hard-headed, but he's mine. And I miss him, bring him home please."

Early Wednesday morning, Miami Police said they had found both safe and in good health.