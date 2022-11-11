Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child

Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child.

Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.

Vargas is 5'1" tall and weighs 110 pounds with copper colored hair and brown eyes. Police did not say what she was last seen wearing and do not believe foul play is involved.

Miami Police said both were found safe around 8 a.m.