Miami Police identify 19-year-old shooting victim, search for gunman continues

Miami Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

By Amanda Plasencia, Maria Fernanda Toledo and NBC6

Police are asking the public for help with their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Miami Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of NW 2nd Avenue and 68th Street, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami Police on Saturday identified the victim as 19-year-old Brad-My Corps Berard, who later died from his injuries.

Police have not released information on any potential suspects. The search for the shooter continues.

"According to our homicide detectives, they did in fact confirm that the 19-year-old male victim who was shot and killed at the location was in fact outside when this shooting happened," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said. "They’re still investigating trying to determine if it’s going to be one shooter or multiple shooters. This is part of the ongoing investigation."

Officers responded to a home around the block but no one was found inside.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

