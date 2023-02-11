Miami

Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building

By Daniela Gonzalez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at 801 S Miami Ave.

Officers responded to the location, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said.

Perimeter is set around the building at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiBrickell
