Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building

Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at 801 S Miami Ave.

Officers responded to the location, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said.

Perimeter is set around the building at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

