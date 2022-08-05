Miami Police Investigate Burglary at Department's Youth Center

City of Miami Police detectives is investigating a burglary that happened at the department’s youth center on Thursday.

At 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League Center located at 7200 Northeast 2nd Avenue inside of the New Haven Housing Development to investigate a reported burglary at the location.

Officers met with the complainant, who reported that when he arrived at the location, he discovered the building’s back doors were pried open with damaged locks.

According to the preliminary investigation report, the unknown suspects burglarized the youth center, ransacked, and stole several items, including televisions, computers, a printer, PlayStation games, and controllers.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and need assistance in identifying the suspects who are responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030.