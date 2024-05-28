Little River

Miami Police investigate possible homicide after woman found dead at apartment

Chopper 6 was over the scene where crime scene tape blocked off the apartment building on Tuesday morning.

Miami Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead at an apartment building in the Little River neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the building at 429 Northeast 82nd Street just before 8:30 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive woman, Miami Police officials said.

Police said the victim is 42 years old, but did not release her identity. They also confirmed that they are investigating her death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

