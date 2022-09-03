Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown

The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting.

According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the scene to evaluate the victim.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.