Miami

Miami Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting that Left Man Dead Inside Vehicle

The wife of a man who was found dead inside his vehicle in Miami early Saturday morning is asking the public in finding the shooter.

City of Miami Police say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. near northwest 28th Avenue and 7th Street. Authorities say they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's wife, Tatiana Amor, says her husband was a homebody and great father.

"He was a great stepdad," Amor says. "He’s going to be missed dearly."

Police have not yet identified a motive.

