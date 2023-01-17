Miami

Miami Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Miami Police are investigating a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning.

Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 News a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.

No word was released on if any buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police Departmentsuspicious package
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us