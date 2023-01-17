Miami Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse

Miami Police are investigating a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning.

Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 News a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation, we have temporarily closed NE 1 Ave between NE 3-5 Streets. Please avoid the area. MV pic.twitter.com/YatAireGwN — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 17, 2023

No word was released on if any buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates