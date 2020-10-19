Miami Police, Leaders to Discuss Security Measures at Polls

The City of Miami Police Department, along with other local leaders, will discuss details of the security measures they plan to have in place as early voting began in the state Monday.

These security measures are "are intended to reinforce voter’s confidence that they will be able to safely exercise their right to vote on Election Day in the City of Miami," the police department said in a previous news release.

Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported.

Under state law, counties can offer up to two weeks of early voting and many do, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and other population centers. Large counties offer multiple sites and all counties allow those who have received mail-in ballots to drop them off. The latest a county can start early voting is Saturday. The final day is Nov. 1.

About 2.5 million mail-in ballots have already been cast, with Democrats returning 1.2 million and Republicans about 758,000 as of Monday. Non-affiliated voters and third-party members make up the rest.