Miami Police lieutenant arrested on domestic violence charge

A Miami Police lieutenant has been arrested on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly spit at and slapped his wife.

Lt. Thomas L. Carroll, 47, was arrested Saturday on a battery - domestic violence charge, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Carroll and his wife were involved in an argument when Carroll allegedly spit at her around 10 times.

He also allegedly slapped her twice in the face, the report said.

The wife ran out of the house and called police. The report said she didn't have visible injuries but added that two witnesses corroborated her allegations.

Thomas was booked into jail and later released. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar said Carroll was relieved of duty pending further investigation.

"The Miami Police Department is committed to serving victims of domestic violence and holding the perpetrators of such crimes accountable for their actions. When acts of domestic violence are perpetrated by law enforcement officers, they are especially disheartening, as they represent a breach of the sacred trust placed in us by the people we serve," Aguilar said in a statement. "We wish to thank the victim and witnesses in this case for coming forward. We are committed to ensuring that a thorough investigation is conducted and that the victim receives all necessary support throughout this process."

Aguilar said Carroll was at one point an assistant chief of police but has been a lieutenant in the field operations division since 2023.