Miami Police Looking for Person of Interest in Sex Battery

Police are looking to identify someone they say is a person of interest in a sexual battery in Miami.
The battery happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1000 SE 1st Avenue.
The Miami Police Department released surveillance footage and images of the person of interest.
He's described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-10, skinny build, with a large afro, goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a gray shirt with a Levi Strauss logo on the front, black shorts and black and red sneakers.
Anyone with information on this subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Miami police at 305-603-6300.