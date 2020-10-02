Miami Police Mourn Young Officer Who Died After Injury

The Miami Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their young officers.

The department announced on Twitter Friday morning the death of Officer Aubrey Johnson. The 28-year-old had been with the department for about five years.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of a member of our @MiamiPD Family, Officer Aubrey Johnson who joined the department in 2015. Your brothers & sisters in blue will truly miss you!" Chief Jorge Colina said in the tweet.

Miami Fraternal Order of Police President Tommy Reyes said Johnson had suffered a torn ligament during a foot chase involving a suspect back on Sept. 17. Reyes said Johnson was in good spirits and had been going to physical therapy.

But on Thursday, Johnson had called his mother because he wasn't feeling well and by the time she arrived at his home he was unconscious, Reyes said.

He was brought to Jackson Memorial Health North where he was pronounced dead, Reyes said. The medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death.

Reyes said Johnson was the son of a retired Miami Police officer and a retired police dispatcher.

Multiple police agencies and officials sent their condolences to the department Friday.

"On behalf of the entire @MiamiDadePD, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of @MiamiPD Officer Aubrey Johnson. May he rest in eternal peace," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted.

"We are saddened by the sudden loss of Officer Aubrey Johnson. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family & friends and the entire @MiamiPD," Florida International University Police tweeted.