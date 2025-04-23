A Miami Police officer was arrested in Broward County on Sunday after being accused of beating his wife, police said.

Christian Vladimir Sanchez, 29, was charged with domestic battery and robbery without a firearm.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, a judge set Sanchez's bond at $50,000.

According to Sunrise Police, officers arrived at a home in Sunrise, where they met Sanchez's wife who appeared to have a bloody lip and blood smeared on her teeth.

An arrest report said Sanchez's wife told officers that the two and their daughter returned to the home after attending an Easter event.

She told officers that her husband was heavily intoxicated after he drank a bottle of rum at the event and then went to take a shower, the report said.

The report said Sanchez's wife asked him to leave the shower because he was taking too long and she wanted to bathe her daughter.

As Sanchez starting to lose his his balance, a shower rod fell and he left the bathroom, took the rod and left it in the living room, the report said.

While his wife was bathing their daughter, the report said, Sanchez approached her and began to make sexual advances toward her, which she declined. Sanchez then left the restroom but later entered his daughter's room where his wife was drying their child and told his wife to get her belongings and leave the house.

His wife agreed to leave and told Sanchez that she would in the morning but he grabbed her ponytail and pulled it back, which caused her to accidentally hit their daughter in the head, the report said.

After their daughter was hit, the report said, she started crying and Sanchez said he was sorry that her mother was a [expletive].

In an attempt to deescalate the situation, Sanchez's wife took their daughter to the master bedroom and started to dress her as he came inside and demanded that she leave, the report said.

While in the room, the report said, Sanchez asked for his wife's phone but she refused and kept it close to her chest. She then began to lie on her stomach on the bed.

As she lay on the bed, Sanchez got on top of her and struck her around 30 times with a closed fist and said he'd keep hitting her if she didn't give her the cellphone, the report said. His wife then screamed for a second victim who was in the home to call police.

When the second victim entered the room, she saw the incident, the report said.

Sanchez's wife during the encounter, the report said, gave her cellphone to him and he grabbed her hair and hit her 10 more times. He then pulled her into the living room, where she grabbed the shower rod he left and threw it at him.

Not knowing if she hit him, she was able to free herself and ran out of the home and tried to get neighbors' attention, the report said. She then saw her husband fleeing the scene in a green Jeep.

Following the incident, officers spoke with the second victim who recorded the alleged assault in the bedroom, the report said. The victim also told officers that she grabbed their daughter and took her to their room.

When Sanchez's wife ran out of the house after throwing the shower rod at him, the second victim told officers that she showed him that she was on the phone with the police, the report said.

Sanchez, the report said, walked up to the victim and told her 'hang it up, hang it up, hang it up.'

Fearing that she would also be attacked by him, she dropped the phone while she was still on the line with 911 and Sanchez picked it up and fled the scene, the report said.

After viewing the video recorded by the second victim, officers were able to corroborate the incident and Sanchez was taken into custody and charged.

City of Miami Police released the following statement following Sanchez's arrest:

"At this time I can confirm that Christian Sanchez is an officer with the City of Miami Police Department and he has been relieved of duty w/ pay pending the Internal Affairs Division investigation."