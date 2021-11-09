Miami Police Officer Charged in Connection With Fight During Millennium Tour

A Miami Police officer has been relieved of duty after she was charged with battery for allegedly fighting during the Millennium Tour concert over the weekend at the FTX Arena.

Khadijha Hardemon, 27, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fight on Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

At the concert, Hardemon approached the father of her child, who was with a woman in the audience, and "aggressively poked the rear of his neck with two fingers," the arrest report stated.

At one point, Hardemon approached the victims again with her group of friends, the report stated. One of Hardemon's friends threw a punch, and a fight began.

The woman victim told police Hardemon punched her, which caused her to fall on the floor, the report said.

The father of Hardemon's child told police he was not on friendly terms with Hardemon and they haven't spoken in months.

Hardemon was arrested on Tuesday after police reviewed surveillance video and determined her as the primary aggressor.

Hardemon, who has been with the Miami Police Department for four years, was relieved of duty with pay pending an internal investigation, according to department spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

Hardemon faces two misdemeanor charges of battery and was bonded out of jail Tuesday afternoon. Attorney information was not available.