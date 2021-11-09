Miami

Miami Police Officer Charged in Connection With Fight During Millennium Tour

Khadijha Hardemon allegedly fought with the father of her child and another woman, police say

By NBC 6

City of Miami Police generic
NBC 6

A Miami Police officer has been relieved of duty after she was charged with battery for allegedly fighting during the Millennium Tour concert over the weekend at the FTX Arena.

Khadijha Hardemon, 27, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fight on Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

At the concert, Hardemon approached the father of her child, who was with a woman in the audience, and "aggressively poked the rear of his neck with two fingers," the arrest report stated.

At one point, Hardemon approached the victims again with her group of friends, the report stated. One of Hardemon's friends threw a punch, and a fight began.

Local

Broward County 4 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Holds Memorial for Employees Who Died From Covid

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Launch Cards With QR Codes Aimed at Curbing Gun Violence

The woman victim told police Hardemon punched her, which caused her to fall on the floor, the report said.

The father of Hardemon's child told police he was not on friendly terms with Hardemon and they haven't spoken in months.

Hardemon was arrested on Tuesday after police reviewed surveillance video and determined her as the primary aggressor.

Hardemon, who has been with the Miami Police Department for four years, was relieved of duty with pay pending an internal investigation, according to department spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

Hardemon faces two misdemeanor charges of battery and was bonded out of jail Tuesday afternoon. Attorney information was not available.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police DepartmentBiscayne BayFTX Arena
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us