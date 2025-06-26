Miami Police Officer charged with creating fake traffic citation for ex-girlfriend

Miami Police Officer Zamir Vargas Valerio is being charged after he allegedly created a fake traffic ticket for his ex-girlfriend, the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The victim's mother discovered the ticket, which was originally assumed to be a mistake because the woman had been deployed overseas when she received it, the SAO said in a statement.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim contacted the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts, who confirmed the ticket was valid, so she reached the City of Miami Police Department.

The Internal Affairs Division conducted a further investigation into the matter and were led to believe that Officer Vargas Valerio allegedly used the computer access password of another police officer to issue the false traffic citation, the statement said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Officer Valerio allegedly used criminal justice resources of a major police department in what may be seen as an attempt to reconnect with a former girlfriend," said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "This is not only beyond normal comprehension, but it is also a violation of the law.”

Back in August 2022,Vargas Valerio was arrested and charged with allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home.

Now, almost three years later, Vargas Valerio is being charged with official misconduct, 3rd degree felony, and offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices, 3rd degree felony.

“The actions of one individual do not reflect the values and dedication of the vast majority of the men and women who serve this city honorably every day. Therefore, we must act decisively when any officer betrays the badge and the public’s trust," said City of Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the public’s confidence and ensuring that the Miami Police Department reflects the very best of public service.”