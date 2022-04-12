Miami-Dade

Miami Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash on Dolphin Expressway

The crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. along the westbound lanes near Northwest 57th Avenue

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

An officer with the Miami Police Department was hospitalized after being involved in an early morning crash along a busy Miami-Dade County roadway.

The crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 57th Avenue. Several vehicles were involved, including at least one Miami Police Department cruiser.

An officer with MPD, who was not identified, was reportedly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a broken wrist.

Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeDolphin Expresswaypolice involved crash
