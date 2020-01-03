Miami Police Officer Air Rescued to Hospital After Morning Crash

A Miami Police Department officer was air rescued and is being taken to an area hospital after an early morning crash that caused a major roadway to close down.

Chopper footage showed the incident that occurred before 7 a.m. near the intersection of the northbound lanes of I-95 and the Golden Glades interchange.

At least three cars were involved, including the police vehicle.

The officer, who has not been identified, has to be rescued by crews and loaded into an air rescue helicopter before being taken to an area hospital.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation into the crash continue.