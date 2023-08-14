Miami Police officer seriously injured after being struck by car

A Miami Police officer was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after she was struck by a car.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 13th Street.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or why the officer was in the area.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a red vehicle with front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.