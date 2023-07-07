Miami Police officer shoots at dog after woman attacked, hospitalized

A dog attack in Miami left a woman hospitalized and led to an officer opening fire on another dog Friday morning, officials said.

Miami Police officials said the incident began around 6:30 a.m. when a woman reported that she was bitten by a vicious dog in the area of Northwest 3rd Court and 64th Street.

Officers responded and were trying to restrain the dog when a second dog charged at an officer.

The officer opened fire in the dog's direction, officials said.

Fire rescue responded and were seen treating her in the back of an ambulance. Crews later took the woman to a local hospital, where her exact condition and identity were unknown.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene and the two dogs roaming free on the street. Blood was also seen splattered outside a home at the scene.

No other information was released.

