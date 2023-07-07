Miami Police officer shoots at dogs after woman attacked, hospitalized

A dog attack in Miami left a woman hospitalized and led to an officer opening fire on two dogs Friday morning, officials said.

Miami Police officials said the incident began around 6:30 a.m. when a woman reported that she was bitten by a vicious dog in the area of Northwest 3rd Court and 64th Street.

Officers responded and were trying to restrain the dog when a second dog charged at an officer.

The officer opened fire in the dogs' direction, officials said.

PIO En Route: to 6400 block of N.W. 3 Ct., where an officer discharged her firearm at 2 dogs that attacked a person and launched at the officer. Media staging area is NW 4 Avenue between 65 and 66 Streets. MV pic.twitter.com/XejUBD5miC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 7, 2023

Fire rescue responded and were seen treating the woman in the back of an ambulance. Crews later took the woman to a local hospital, where her exact condition and identity were unknown.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene and the two dogs roaming free on the street. Blood was also seen splattered outside a home at the scene.

One woman who heard the screams said the dogs should have never been left alone, and said the attack could have been much worse.

“I don’t think it’s right because we have kids around here playing all the time. I go to the garbage all the time with my daughter, it could have easily been one of us," Shenika Boykin said.

Police said it's unclear if the dogs were shot, but they remain on the run. Anyone who spots a stray dog in the area was asked to call police.

