Miami Police Officers Relieved of Duty During Investigation Over Role in Deadly Crash

Six members of the Miami Police Department, including one sergeant, have been relieved of duty with pay as the department investigates their actions in a deadly hit and run crash last week in Wynwood.

The six members - Sergeant Hugo Vaguez, Officer Isaac Hernandez, Officer Christopher Pujadas, Officer Felix Piloto, Officer Jonathan Ruano and Officer Leandro Abad - are under investigation to see if they were authorized to pursue the vehicle involved that led to the crash.

All six members will be working inside the department's headquarters until the investigation is complete.

Police Chief Jorge Colina told NBC 6 he might have information that they never notified the supervisor of a pursuit and that is against department policy.

Miami Police say the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. near the 3600 block of North Miami Avenue, when a bronze Ford Mustang allegedly crashed into three other vehicles at the scene with a Subaru flying into a nearby furniture store.

"Detectives are telling us that the witnesses that they spoke to on the scene said that it happened just so fast," Officer Kenia Fallat said.

One person, described as a woman in her 20s, was ejected from that vehicle and died at the scene while two people inside were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Colina said there were no complaints from the public regarding the officers driving, rather internal information that prompted the investigation.