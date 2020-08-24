Miami Police Officer's Wife Dies After Getting Trapped in SUV's Back Seat

The wife of a Miami Police officer died after she became trapped in the back seat of his police-issued SUV, officials said.

Clara Paulino died Friday after becoming trapped in the SUV outside the Miami Shores home she shares with her husband, Officer Aristides Paulino, Matthew Reyes, the vice preisdent of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, confirmed Monday.

Reyes said the SUV has a cage that separates the back seat from the front seat and has bars on the windows. The SUV's doors lock and can only be opened from the outside.

It's unknown exactly how long Clara Paulino was trapped in the car as temperatures on Friday reached into the 90s.

Reyes called the incident a horrific tragedy.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident remains under investigation but gave no other details.