Miami-Dade County

Miami Police Officer's Wife Dies After Getting Trapped in SUV's Back Seat

Police-issued SUV has cage, bars on windows and can only be opened from outside, official said

NBC 6

The wife of a Miami Police officer died after she became trapped in the back seat of his police-issued SUV, officials said.

Clara Paulino died Friday after becoming trapped in the SUV outside the Miami Shores home she shares with her husband, Officer Aristides Paulino, Matthew Reyes, the vice preisdent of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, confirmed Monday.

Reyes said the SUV has a cage that separates the back seat from the front seat and has bars on the windows. The SUV's doors lock and can only be opened from the outside.

Local

Leila Cavett disappearance 3 hours ago

FBI Seeking Potential Witness in Missing Mom Investigation

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Florida Reports 2,200 New COVID Cases as Positivity Rates Maintain Lowest Levels Since June

It's unknown exactly how long Clara Paulino was trapped in the car as temperatures on Friday reached into the 90s.

Reyes called the incident a horrific tragedy.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident remains under investigation but gave no other details.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiamiMiami Shores
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us