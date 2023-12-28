Miami police release video of persons of interest in 18-year-old's shooting death

City of Miami police have released surveillance video of three people boarding a bus -- who are all persons of interest in a fatal shooting of a teen in Miami's Little River neighborhood.

Police say the victim, identified as 18-year-old Antwan Delvinere Hampton, was found lying on a front lawn along NW 2 Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

He suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was later rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center where he was declared deceased two hours later, City of Miami police said.

The persons of interest seen in the bus security footage include man wearing a RLG hooded sweater, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers, another man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light colored jeans, black socks, and black sandals -- as well as a third man wearing a red hooded sweater, black and white sweatpants, white socks, and black sandals, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting and any possible motives remain unclear.