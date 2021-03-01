Miami Police Reviewing Video Showing Rough Arrest in Liberty City

Cellphone video of Miami police officers roughly arresting a man in Liberty City is now being reviewed by the police department.

The video, taken by a witness Sunday near Northwest 18th Avenue and 62nd Street, appears to show officers punching 25-year-old Leskeil Richards, who is already on his knees with his arms behind his back. The video does not show what happened prior to the arrest.

"He can't breathe, he said he can't breathe," the woman behind the phone said as she broadcast the arrest live on Facebook. A crowd around the takedown can also be heard saying the suspect can't breathe.

In an arrest report, officers said they asked the suspect to get out of the car after the vehicle he was in was pulled over for speeding. Richards tensed up and resisted arrest, and grabbed an officer by the wrist to stop them from handcuffing him, officers said in the report.

Police said multiple officers gave verbal commands for Richards to comply and he did not.

Richards is accused of resisting arrest and faces multiple charges, including battery of an officer and resisting an officer. He is also accused of removing an ankle monitor, which he had to wear for a separate criminal case

The Miami Police Department said Monday that it's looking into the incident and whether officers used excessive force. There is no word on the status of any of the officers that were on duty.

In a follow-up Facebook live, the woman who recorded the video says she was frustrated at how police behaved from the beginning

"A lot of these police go out here and they act off of anger, they act out of what’s being said to them instead of focusing on what the job at hand actually is," she said. "This dude was so focused on this boy and roughing him up that they didn't even follow proper procedure when they stopped him."