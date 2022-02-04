Miami Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect Who Assaulted Officer

Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say assaulted an officer Friday in Miami.

Miami Police said Victor Fernandez, 33, was wanted for an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at NE 3rd Court and 55th Street.

As police tried to apprehend Fernandez on Friday morning at 4100 Flagler Street, Fernandez physically attacked an officer and fled, the department said.

Fernandez was last seen driving a white 2018 four-door Honda Accord with Florida tag ESJP69. The vehicle has dark tints and a broken driver's side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or contact the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370.

