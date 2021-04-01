Miami

Miami Police Search for Armed Sex Battery Suspect

Police released a sketch of a man and surveillance footage in connection with an armed sexual battery in Miami.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 27, in the area of SW 48th Avenue and 7th Street, City of Miami police said.

The subject is described as a Black male in his 30s, 6 feet tall with a medium build, black wavy hair and a low beard. He was last wearing greenish-blue shorts, grayish-brown shorts, and was armed with a black firearm. 

Police are also looking for a vehicle described as a black, tinted, older model two-door pick-up truck that's missing a left front hub cap, with a red and gray baby car seat in the bed of the truck. 

Anyone who encounters this vehicle and/or subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or contact the City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

