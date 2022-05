Miami Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 4-year-old boy who was last seen in Overtown.

Isiah Williams was last seen at around noon Monday in the Overtown area. He was with his mother, who police say has a mental illness.

The mother, 27, was last seen wearing a lime green and black romper. Police did not provide her name nor a description of what the child was wearing.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

