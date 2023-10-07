Miami police search for suspect in Allapattah shooting that left 1 injured

Violence erupted in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood after an overnight shooting on Saturday.

NBC6 cameras caught a heavy police presence and several bullet markers at the scene along NW 20th Street and NW 24th Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was reportedly shot and hospitalized, while the suspected shooter or shooters remain at large.

The investigation reportedly centered around a gray Nissan at a nearby park.

A neighbor tells us that he heard multiple shots fired -- and initially thought he had heard the sound of fireworks.

The 20-year-old victim is being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to be alright, according to Miami police.

Anyone will information on this shooting is urged to contact the City of Miami Police Department.