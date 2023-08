Miami Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who's been missing since July.

Jade A. Sotelo was last seen in Little Havana on July 20, police said Wednesday.

Sotelo is 5-foot-4, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING PERSON: We need assistance locating 12-year-old Jade Sotelo who’s been reported missing from the Little Havana area. She is 5’04”, 200lbs, brown eyes, and brown hair. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. MV pic.twitter.com/ZXfUBYs26F — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 16, 2023

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.