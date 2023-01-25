Miami

Miami Police Searching for Child Missing Since Tuesday

11-year-old Bryan Tathum was last seen in the area of Little Havana.

By NBC 6

Miami Police Department

The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child who has not been seen since Tuesday.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, purple school polo, khaki pants, black sneakers and was possibly riding on a green bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

