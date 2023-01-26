Miami Police Searching for Elderly Man Missing Since Wednesday

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday.

MPD said 80-year-old Carlos Perez Blanco was last seen in the area of Coral Way.

He has gray hair and hazel eyes and his around 5'4" tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black shirt, black jeans with glasses and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.